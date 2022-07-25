How to Watch Braves at Phillies

The Braves head to Philadelphia on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the Phillies

The Braves went into Sunday looking to sweep the Angels and possibly jump the Mets for first place in the NL East. Instead, they lost 9-1 and saw the Mets also win and now find themselves a game and a half back.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

They will look to shrug off that loss to the Angels on Monday when they start a three-game series against a Phillies team coming off getting swept by the Cubs.

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound in the opener. Fried has been very good this year going 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA.

The Braves have lost 10 of his last 11 starts and are looking to keep up the good play on Monday.

The Phillies, though, are desperate for a win as they will counter with Ranger Suarez. Suarez is 7-5 on the season with a 4.07 ERA. The Phillies have won three of his last four starts, but the one loss was a 4-1 defeat to the Braves.

