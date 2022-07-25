How to Watch Braves at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves head to Philadelphia on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the Phillies

The Braves went into Sunday looking to sweep the Angels and possibly jump the Mets for first place in the NL East. Instead, they lost 9-1 and saw the Mets also win and now find themselves a game and a half back.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They will look to shrug off that loss to the Angels on Monday when they start a three-game series against a Phillies team coming off getting swept by the Cubs.

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound in the opener. Fried has been very good this year going 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA.

The Braves have lost 10 of his last 11 starts and are looking to keep up the good play on Monday.

The Phillies, though, are desperate for a win as they will counter with Ranger Suarez. Suarez is 7-5 on the season with a 4.07 ERA. The Phillies have won three of his last four starts, but the one loss was a 4-1 defeat to the Braves.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Stranger Sharks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
West Ham
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago