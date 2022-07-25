How to Watch Braves at Phillies

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time
The Braves went into Sunday looking to sweep the Angels and possibly jump the Mets for first place in the NL East. Instead, they lost 9-1 and saw the Mets also win and now find themselves a game and a half back.
How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:
Game Date: July 25, 2022
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
They will look to shrug off that loss to the Angels on Monday when they start a three-game series against a Phillies team coming off getting swept by the Cubs.
The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound in the opener. Fried has been very good this year going 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA.
The Braves have lost 10 of his last 11 starts and are looking to keep up the good play on Monday.
The Phillies, though, are desperate for a win as they will counter with Ranger Suarez. Suarez is 7-5 on the season with a 4.07 ERA. The Phillies have won three of his last four starts, but the one loss was a 4-1 defeat to the Braves.
