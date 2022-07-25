How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Nick Pivetta on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in the majors.

The Red Sox have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (440 total runs).

The Red Sox's .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 413 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .313 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Including all hitters in the majors, Bogaerts is 160th in homers and 98th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Including all major league batters, Verdugo ranks 184th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .302.

Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (78) this season while batting .289.

In all of the major leagues, Ramirez is 20th in home runs and third in RBI.

Rosario is batting .297 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Rosario is 250th in homers and 147th in RBI.

Steven Kwan is slashing .292/.369/.380 this season for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor has 67 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Tigers W 10-0 Home 7/22/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away

