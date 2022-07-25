How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Nick Pivetta on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in the majors.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (440 total runs).
  • The Red Sox's .317 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 413 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts is hitting .313 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Bogaerts is 160th in homers and 98th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Including all major league batters, Verdugo ranks 184th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .302.
  • Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (78) this season while batting .289.
  • In all of the major leagues, Ramirez is 20th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Rosario is batting .297 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Rosario is 250th in homers and 147th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is slashing .292/.369/.380 this season for the Guardians.
  • Josh Naylor has 67 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

L 14-1

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Tigers

W 10-0

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
