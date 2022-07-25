How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 411, 4.3 per game.

The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 347 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is batting .279 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

In all of MLB, Happ ranks 111th in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .258 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 48th in home runs and 110th in RBI.

Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .300 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom has a team-high 17 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 83 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .349.

Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total ranks 250th and his RBI tally is 178th.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Chavis is 98th in home runs and 156th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home

