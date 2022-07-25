How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 411, 4.3 per game.
- The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 347 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is batting .279 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- In all of MLB, Happ ranks 111th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .258 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
- Of all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 48th in home runs and 110th in RBI.
- Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .300 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom has a team-high 17 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 83 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .349.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total ranks 250th and his RBI tally is 178th.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
- Chavis is 98th in home runs and 156th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Ben Gamel has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
W 15-2
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
W 6-2
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/28/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
L 6-5
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
25
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)