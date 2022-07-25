How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 411, 4.3 per game.
  • The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 347 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .279 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • In all of MLB, Happ ranks 111th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .258 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Contreras ranks 48th in home runs and 110th in RBI.
  • Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .300 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom has a team-high 17 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with 83 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .349.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes' home run total ranks 250th and his RBI tally is 178th.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Chavis is 98th in home runs and 156th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.
  • Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .243 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

W 6-2

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
