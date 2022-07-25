How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Monday.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .256 batting average.

The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (440 total).

The Red Sox's .317 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 413 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Red Sox Impact Players

Bogaerts is batting .313 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .386.

Among all hitters in MLB, Bogaerts is 160th in homers and 98th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.

Verdugo is 184th in homers in the majors and 41st in RBI.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .302 with 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 78.

Ramirez's home run total places him 20th in the big leagues, and he is third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .334. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Rosario is currently 250th in home runs and 147th in RBI in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan is slashing .292/.369/.380 this season for the Guardians.

Josh Naylor has 67 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Tigers W 10-0 Home 7/22/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.