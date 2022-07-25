How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to Boston for the first of a four-game series

The Guardians started off the second half of the season with two straight wins against the rival White Sox but dropped the last two.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they begin a seven-game road trip in Boston. The Guardians will play four games against the Red Sox and then three more against the Rays this week.

The Guardians will send Zach Plesac to the mound in the opener looking to get a big first win. Plesac has struggled this year going 2-7 with a 4.02 ERA.

The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta as they try and bounce back after getting swept by the Blue Jays in a three-game series over the weekend.

The Red Sox were dominated by the Blue Jays in the three games as they were outscored 40-10 and lost the first game 28-5.

It was a tough series for the Red Sox who have been fighting the Blue Jays and Rays for the three wild card spots in the American League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Stranger Sharks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
West Ham
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago