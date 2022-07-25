How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

The Guardians look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to Boston for the first of a four-game series

The Guardians started off the second half of the season with two straight wins against the rival White Sox but dropped the last two.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they begin a seven-game road trip in Boston. The Guardians will play four games against the Red Sox and then three more against the Rays this week.

The Guardians will send Zach Plesac to the mound in the opener looking to get a big first win. Plesac has struggled this year going 2-7 with a 4.02 ERA.

The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta as they try and bounce back after getting swept by the Blue Jays in a three-game series over the weekend.

The Red Sox were dominated by the Blue Jays in the three games as they were outscored 40-10 and lost the first game 28-5.

It was a tough series for the Red Sox who have been fighting the Blue Jays and Rays for the three wild card spots in the American League.

