How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.

The Brewers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (442 total, 4.6 per game).

The Brewers are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 445 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has a team-leading 58 runs batted in.

Including all major league batters, Tellez is 124th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Adames' 20 home runs pace his team.

Adames is 16th in home runs and 28th in RBI so far this season.

Christian Yelich has 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 walks while hitting .250.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 70.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron is 11th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .278 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Blackmon ranks 40th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers has 88 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.314/.420.

Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants L 9-5 Away 7/22/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 7/23/2022 Rockies W 9-4 Home 7/24/2022 Rockies W 10-9 Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home 7/27/2022 Twins - Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates L 8-3 Home 7/22/2022 Brewers L 6-5 Away 7/23/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.