How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Brewers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (442 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Brewers are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 445 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has a team-leading 58 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league batters, Tellez is 124th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
  • Adames' 20 home runs pace his team.
  • Adames is 16th in home runs and 28th in RBI so far this season.
  • Christian Yelich has 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 walks while hitting .250.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 70.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron is 11th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .278 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 40th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 88 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.314/.420.
  • Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

W 9-4

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

W 10-9

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
1658541459925
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago