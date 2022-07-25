How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

The Brewers go for the four-game sweep of the Rockies on Monday night in Milwaukee

The Brewers have come out of the All-Star break red-hot as they have won three straight against the Rockies.

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Brewers will now go for the four-game sweep of Colorado on Monday. They will send Aaron Ashby to the mound looking to get that fourth straight win. Ashby is 2-7 with a 4.57 ERA on the season.

The Brewers have struggled with him on the mound as they have lost his last two starts and six of his last seven starts.

The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland as they try and avoid the sweep. Freeland is 4-7 with a 4.96 this year.

The Rockies did win his last start against the Padres but have lost three of his last five.

The Rockies were in a position to get the win on Sunday but blew a late lead when they gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth. They did get a run in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough and they went home with a 10-9 loss.

