How to Watch Astros at Athletics

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their sixth straight win on Monday when they open a three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland.

The Astros have been hot to start the second half of the season, as they swept a double-header against the Yankees on Thursday and then followed that up with a three-game sweep of the  Mariners over the weekend.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros went into the All-Star break having lost two of three to the last place Athletics, but have come out red-hot in the second half.

The Astros are now a season-high 32 games over .500 at 64-32. It has been an impressive stretch of play for the Astros and Monday they will look to stay hot.

The A's, though, are coming off two straight series wins against the Astros and Rangers and are looking to keep up their improved play.

They did lose on Sunday to the Rangers in their attempt at their first sweep of the season, but still won two of three from their rivals.

Monday they will send Adam Oller to the mound looking to get a second straight win against the Astros.

Oller is still looking for his first win of the season, as he is 0-3 with a 8.56 ERA. The A's did win his last start last Sunday when they beat the Astros 4-3. Monday they hope to do it again in the series opener.

Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
