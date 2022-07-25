How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew McCutchen and Charlie Blackmon.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (442 total runs).

The Brewers are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 445 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 58 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Tellez is 23rd in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Willy Adames' 20 home runs lead his team.

Adames ranks 16th in homers and 28th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 walks.

McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally is fifth.

Blackmon has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .478 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 40th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .264/.314/.420 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants L 9-5 Away 7/22/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 7/23/2022 Rockies W 9-4 Home 7/24/2022 Rockies W 10-9 Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home 7/27/2022 Twins - Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/30/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/31/2022 Red Sox - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates L 8-3 Home 7/22/2022 Brewers L 6-5 Away 7/23/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home

