How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew McCutchen and Charlie Blackmon.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (442 total runs).
  • The Brewers are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 445 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 58 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Tellez is 23rd in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames' 20 home runs lead his team.
  • Adames ranks 16th in homers and 28th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 walks.
  • McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally is fifth.
  • Blackmon has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .478 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 40th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .264/.314/.420 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

W 9-4

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

W 10-9

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

