How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew McCutchen and Charlie Blackmon.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (442 total runs).
- The Brewers are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 445 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 58 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Tellez is 23rd in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Willy Adames' 20 home runs lead his team.
- Adames ranks 16th in homers and 28th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 49 walks.
- McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally is fifth.
- Blackmon has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .478 on the year.
- Blackmon is currently 40th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .264/.314/.420 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
Brewers and Rockies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
L 9-5
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
W 9-4
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
W 10-9
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
25
2022
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)