Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's MLB Network Showcase will feature the Braves at Phillies or the Padres at Tigers. The game will be determined by your local area.

Regardless of what game you will get in your area, each series opener should be a good one. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for positioning in the National League East. The Braves are much closer at 1.5 back of the division leading Mets. More realistically, the Phillies will be looking to gain ground in the NL Wild Card. They are only one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final spot. 

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres are sitting more comfortably in the second Wild Card spot. They are four games behind the Braves for the first spot, but three games ahead of the Cardinals. San Diego must keep its foot on the pedal though as they lost to the Mets on Sunday thanks to a Pete Alonso three-run shot.

The Padres did win two of three in that series though to stay competitive. A lot of that has to do with Manny Machado, who is making a MVP case by leading the club in batting average, RBIs, and homers. This is all while Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn't played a game this season. 

For the Phillies and Braves opener, the projected starters are Max Fried (10-3, 2.64 ERA) for Atlanta and Ranger Suarez (7-5, 4.07 ERA) for Philadelphia. The Padres and Tigers game will feature Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11 ERA) for San Diego and Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46 ERA) for Detroit. The action just keeps rolling after the All-Star break. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network (Canada)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Stranger Sharks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Wareham Gatemen vs. Bourne Braves

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
West Ham
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter2 hours ago