Monday's MLB Network Showcase will feature the Braves at Phillies or the Padres at Tigers. The game will be determined by your local area.

Regardless of what game you will get in your area, each series opener should be a good one. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for positioning in the National League East. The Braves are much closer at 1.5 back of the division leading Mets. More realistically, the Phillies will be looking to gain ground in the NL Wild Card. They are only one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final spot.

How to Watch MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Padres are sitting more comfortably in the second Wild Card spot. They are four games behind the Braves for the first spot, but three games ahead of the Cardinals. San Diego must keep its foot on the pedal though as they lost to the Mets on Sunday thanks to a Pete Alonso three-run shot.

The Padres did win two of three in that series though to stay competitive. A lot of that has to do with Manny Machado, who is making a MVP case by leading the club in batting average, RBIs, and homers. This is all while Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn't played a game this season.

For the Phillies and Braves opener, the projected starters are Max Fried (10-3, 2.64 ERA) for Atlanta and Ranger Suarez (7-5, 4.07 ERA) for Philadelphia. The Padres and Tigers game will feature Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11 ERA) for San Diego and Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46 ERA) for Detroit. The action just keeps rolling after the All-Star break.

Regional restrictions may apply.