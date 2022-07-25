How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Monday at Citizens Bank Park against Max Fried, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (462 total).

The Braves rank 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Phillies rank 11th in the league with 438 total runs scored this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the squad with a batting average of .290, while leading the Braves in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 63.

Among all hitters in MLB, Riley is third in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Matt Olson has been productive as he paces his team with 63 runs batted in.

Olson is 23rd in home runs in the majors and ninth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves' lineup with a .290 batting average.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .219 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .205.

In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Hoskins is currently 20th in home runs and 63rd in RBI in the big leagues.

J.T. Realmuto has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.327/.397.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .282. He's also hit six home runs with 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Away 7/17/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 7/22/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 7/25/2022 Phillies - Away 7/26/2022 Phillies - Away 7/27/2022 Phillies - Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away

