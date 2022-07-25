How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 411, 4.3 per game.

The Cubs are seventh in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored 347 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .279.

Happ is 111th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Willson Contreras has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .258.

Contreras is 48th in home runs and 110th in RBI so far this year.

Hoerner paces the Cubs' lineup with a .300 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 47.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes is batting .248 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes is 250th in homers and 178th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Chavis ranks 98th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 156th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .243. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home

