How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates head to Chicago on Monday for a quick two-game series against the rival Cubs

The Pirates hit the road on Monday looking to bounce back after losing a three-game series against the Marlins.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pirates have been struggling lately, but they have played well against the Cubs this year.

Monday they will look to keep up the dominance against the Cubs as they begin a mini two-game series in Chicago.

Monday they will send JT Brubaker to the mound looking to get another win. Brubaker has struggled this year going 2-8 with a 4.02 ERA, but he did win the last time he pitched against the Cubs back on June 20th.

The Cubs, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as they go for their fifth straight win.

The Cubs won the last game of the first half against the Mets and then began the second half with their first sweep of the year. They exploded for 15 runs in the first game against the Phillies and then won the next two in close low-scoring games.

Monday they will look to keep up their hot play as they try and catch the Pirates in the standings.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
