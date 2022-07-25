How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks

The Giants look to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks

The Giants had a great opportunity to close the gap on the first-place Dodgers coming out of the All-Star break, but instead they were swept in a four-game series.

The Giants are now 16.5 games back of the Dodgers and have fallen two games back of the last wild card spot in the National League.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they open a three-game series with the division rival Diamondbacks.

They will be sending Jakob Junis to the mound looking to snap their losing streak. Junis is 4-1 on the year with a 3.06 ERA.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Tyler Gilbert as they look to extend the Giants losing streak.

Gilbert is still searching for his first win of the year as he is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost his last two starts, but the last time they did win was a 6-2 victory against the Giants back on July 5th.

