Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks

The Giants had a great opportunity to close the gap on the first-place Dodgers coming out of the All-Star break, but instead they were swept in a four-game series.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants are now 16.5 games back of the Dodgers and have fallen two games back of the last wild card spot in the National League.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they open a three-game series with the division rival Diamondbacks.

They will be sending Jakob Junis to the mound looking to snap their losing streak. Junis is 4-1 on the year with a 3.06 ERA.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Tyler Gilbert as they look to extend the Giants losing streak.

Gilbert is still searching for his first win of the year as he is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA. The Diamondbacks have lost his last two starts, but the last time they did win was a 6-2 victory against the Giants back on July 5th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks

By Adam Childsjust now
Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
1658541459925
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago