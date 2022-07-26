How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Monday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is the named starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (403 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 450.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 47.
  • In all of MLB, Walker is 11th in home runs and 51st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .271 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Marte is 111th in homers and 133rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Daulton Varsho has sent home a team-best 47 runs batted in.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .279 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 57th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada is currently 111th in homers and 86th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .506.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Diamondbacks and Giants Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Nationals

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/29/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

