How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Monday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is the named starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .225 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (403 total).

The Diamondbacks' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 450.

The Giants have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 47.

In all of MLB, Walker is 11th in home runs and 51st in RBI.

Ketel Marte's .271 batting average is a team-high mark.

Marte is 111th in homers and 133rd in RBI in the majors.

Daulton Varsho has sent home a team-best 47 runs batted in.

Josh Rojas is batting .279 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.

Among all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 57th in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 39 runs batted in this season.

Estrada is currently 111th in homers and 86th in RBI in the major leagues.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .506.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Diamondbacks and Giants Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants - Home 7/26/2022 Giants - Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home

Regional restrictions apply.