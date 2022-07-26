How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (466 total).

The Braves are 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored 444 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (28), runs batted in (63) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .292.

Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Olson has totaled 63 runs batted in to pace his team.

Olson is 24th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .287.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .202.

Schwarber's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he is 15th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .241 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Overall, Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI this year.

Realmuto has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .287 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 7/22/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 7/25/2022 Phillies L 6-4 Away 7/26/2022 Phillies - Away 7/27/2022 Phillies - Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Phillies - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away

