How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (466 total).
- The Braves are 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Phillies have scored 444 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (28), runs batted in (63) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .292.
- Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Olson has totaled 63 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Olson is 24th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .287.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .202.
- Schwarber's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he is 15th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .241 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Overall, Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI this year.
- Realmuto has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .287 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
7/22/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
7/24/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
7/25/2022
Phillies
L 6-4
Away
7/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
L 15-2
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
L 6-2
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
26
2022
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)