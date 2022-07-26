How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Phillies go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they play the second of a three-game series with the Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday when they scored three runs in the eighth for a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies were coming off getting swept by the Cubs at home but bounced back in a big way to pick up a much-needed victory.

The Phillies are still seven games back of the Braves for second place in the NL East but are right in the thick of the wild card race in the National League.

The Braves were trying to pick up a half-game on the idle Mets on Monday but couldn't hold onto the lead and have now lost two straight.

Monday, they will send Spencer Strider to the mound looking to break the losing streak and even the series. Strider is 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA on the season.

The Braves have struggled with him on the mound this year, winning just seven of his 21 starts.

They will look to be better on Tuesday as they try and keep pace with the first-place Mets.

