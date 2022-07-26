Skip to main content

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they play the second of a three-game series with the Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday when they scored three runs in the eighth for a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies were coming off getting swept by the Cubs at home but bounced back in a big way to pick up a much-needed victory.

The Phillies are still seven games back of the Braves for second place in the NL East but are right in the thick of the wild card race in the National League.

The Braves were trying to pick up a half-game on the idle Mets on Monday but couldn't hold onto the lead and have now lost two straight.

Monday, they will send Spencer Strider to the mound looking to break the losing streak and even the series. Strider is 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA on the season.

The Braves have struggled with him on the mound this year, winning just seven of his 21 starts.

They will look to be better on Tuesday as they try and keep pace with the first-place Mets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

71STAred2wS._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch 'Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska Special': Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

Watch Team WhyNot vs. Compton Magic: Stream Las Vegas Big Time Finale

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Men of Mackey vs. TMT

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Yankees at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U: Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago