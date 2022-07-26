How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox are fifth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (443 total).
  • The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 414 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .312 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .385.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Bogaerts' home runs rank him 162nd, and his RBI tally puts him 100th.
  • Alex Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.
  • Verdugo is 186th in home runs and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • J.D. Martinez is hitting .302 with 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.
  • Christian Vazquez is batting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (79) this season while batting .292.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .294 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Rosario ranks 251st in home runs and 149th in RBI.
  • Kwan has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .290/.367/.377.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .278 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
