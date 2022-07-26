How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Red Sox are fifth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (443 total).
- The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The Guardians have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 414 (4.4 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .312 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .385.
- Including all batters in the majors, Bogaerts' home runs rank him 162nd, and his RBI tally puts him 100th.
- Alex Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.
- Verdugo is 186th in home runs and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- J.D. Martinez is hitting .302 with 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- Christian Vazquez is batting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (79) this season while batting .292.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Amed Rosario is batting .294 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Rosario ranks 251st in home runs and 149th in RBI.
- Kwan has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .290/.367/.377.
- Josh Naylor is batting .278 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.
Red Sox and Guardians Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
L 13-2
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 28-5
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-4
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
White Sox
W 8-2
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
W 7-4
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
L 6-3
Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
