How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox are fifth in MLB with a .255 batting average.

The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (443 total).

The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Guardians have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 414 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is batting .312 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .385.

Including all batters in the majors, Bogaerts' home runs rank him 162nd, and his RBI tally puts him 100th.

Alex Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.

Verdugo is 186th in home runs and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

J.D. Martinez is hitting .302 with 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Christian Vazquez is batting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (19) and runs batted in (79) this season while batting .292.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks third.

Amed Rosario is batting .294 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Among all major league batters, Rosario ranks 251st in home runs and 149th in RBI.

Kwan has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .290/.367/.377.

Josh Naylor is batting .278 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.