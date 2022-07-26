Cubs vs. Pirates: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/26/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates in Canada

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

MLB Network Canada Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

Chicago's .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 18th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.

Chicago is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Pittsburgh is 29th in the majors with a .221 batting average.

The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (349 total, 3.6 per game).

Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Happ is 113th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.

Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 111th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .303 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom has hit 17 home runs with 47 RBI. Both pace his team.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds paces the Pirates in home runs (15), runs batted in (32) and has a team-high batting average of .257.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 40th in homers and 157th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 35 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 251st in homers and 179th in RBI.

Michael Chavis has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.

Ben Gamel is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.