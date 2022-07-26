Cubs vs. Pirates: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/26/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/26/2022
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.
How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates in Canada
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- Chicago's .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 18th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.
- Chicago is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
- Pittsburgh is 29th in the majors with a .221 batting average.
- The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (349 total, 3.6 per game).
- Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Happ is 113th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.
- Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 111th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .303 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom has hit 17 home runs with 47 RBI. Both pace his team.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds paces the Pirates in home runs (15), runs batted in (32) and has a team-high batting average of .257.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 40th in homers and 157th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 35 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 251st in homers and 179th in RBI.
- Michael Chavis has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.
- Ben Gamel is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 walks.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
W 15-2
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
W 6-2
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/28/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/30/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/31/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
L 6-5
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/31/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
26
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)