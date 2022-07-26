Cubs vs. Pirates: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates in Canada

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • Chicago's .246 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 18th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.
  • Chicago is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
  • Pittsburgh is 29th in the majors with a .221 batting average.
  • The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (349 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Pittsburgh ranks 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Happ is 113th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.
  • Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 111th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .303 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom has hit 17 home runs with 47 RBI. Both pace his team.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds paces the Pirates in home runs (15), runs batted in (32) and has a team-high batting average of .257.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 40th in homers and 157th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 251st in homers and 179th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has collected a team-high 32 runs batted in.
  • Ben Gamel is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 walks.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

W 6-2

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
