How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs are 12th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

The Cubs are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (414 total).

The Cubs' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates have scored 349 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .282.

Including all hitters in the majors, Happ is 113th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.

Contreras ranks 49th in homers in baseball and 111th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner has a team-best batting average of .303.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 47.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .257 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally is 157th.

Hayes has 85 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Hayes ranks 251st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 179th in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 32 while batting .236 with 10 home runs.

Ben Gamel has 48 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies W 6-2 Away 7/24/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Away 7/25/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/30/2022 Giants - Away 7/31/2022 Giants - Away 8/2/2022 Cardinals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins L 6-5 Home 7/25/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home 7/31/2022 Phillies - Home 8/2/2022 Brewers - Home

