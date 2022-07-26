How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.256).
  • The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (423 total).
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 447.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks while batting .304.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Vaughn is batting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Vaughn is 96th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .310.
  • A.J. Pollock has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .232.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .290.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron is 10th in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 38th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 16th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .377 on the year.

White Sox and Rockies Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Twins

W 11-0

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

