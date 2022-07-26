How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
German Marquez will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (423 total).
- The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 447.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks while batting .304.
- Including all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Vaughn is batting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Vaughn is 96th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .310.
- A.J. Pollock has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .232.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .290.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron is 10th in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .473 on the year.
- Blackmon is 38th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 16th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .377 on the year.
White Sox and Rockies Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Twins
W 11-0
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
