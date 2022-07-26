Skip to main content

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox head to Colorado on Tuesday for the first of a quick two-game series with the Rockies

The Chicago White Sox hit the road looking to win their third straight game as they face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox have climbed back to .500 on the year at 48-48 and are looking to move ahead of the Guardians with a win on Tuesday.

The White Sox lost their first two games after the break to the Guardians but won the final two games of the series before they hit the road.

The Rockies will be looking to be unwelcome hosts as they go for their second straight win.

The Rockies avoided being swept by the Brewers on Monday when they pitched a shutout in the 2-0 win.

They had lost the first three games of the series but got a much-needed win on Monday before heading back home for a six-game home stand.

It won't be an easy time at home as they play the White Sox for two and then host the Dodgers for a big four-game series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

juventus
Soccer

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
1658542311853
entertainment

How to Watch Impractical Jokers's Shark Week Spectacular: Stream Live

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch 'Most Extreme Sharks With Steve Backshall' Series Premiere

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Atlas vs Tijuana: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown35 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago