How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The White Sox head to Colorado on Tuesday for the first of a quick two-game series with the Rockies

The Chicago White Sox hit the road looking to win their third straight game as they face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The White Sox have climbed back to .500 on the year at 48-48 and are looking to move ahead of the Guardians with a win on Tuesday.

The White Sox lost their first two games after the break to the Guardians but won the final two games of the series before they hit the road.

The Rockies will be looking to be unwelcome hosts as they go for their second straight win.

The Rockies avoided being swept by the Brewers on Monday when they pitched a shutout in the 2-0 win.

They had lost the first three games of the series but got a much-needed win on Monday before heading back home for a six-game home stand.

It won't be an easy time at home as they play the White Sox for two and then host the Dodgers for a big four-game series.

