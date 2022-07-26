How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and Amed Rosario will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (443 total runs).
  • The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians rank 18th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .312.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Bogaerts is 161st in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Verdugo is batting .265 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Verdugo is 183rd in home runs and 39th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .302.
  • Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Ramirez ranks 19th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Rosario has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .410 on the year.
  • Rosario ranks 248th in homers and 146th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Steven Kwan has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .290/.367/.377.
  • Josh Naylor has 67 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
