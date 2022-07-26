How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and Amed Rosario will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (443 total runs).

The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Guardians rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Guardians rank 18th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .312.

Among all batters in baseball, Bogaerts is 161st in homers and 97th in RBI.

Verdugo is batting .265 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Verdugo is 183rd in home runs and 39th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .302.

Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Ramirez ranks 19th in homers and third in RBI.

Rosario has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Rosario ranks 248th in homers and 146th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .290/.367/.377.

Josh Naylor has 67 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.