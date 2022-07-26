Skip to main content

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox go for their second straight win on Tuesday in the second of a four-game series against the Guardians.

The Boston Red Sox got a much-needed win on Monday when they beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Red Sox lost their last two games before the All-Star break and then suffered a bad three-game sweep to the Blue Jays over the weekend, but bounced back with a big win on Monday.

The Red Sox got a great start from Nick Pivetta and then two relievers pitched three and a third innings of shut-out ball to get the win.

Tuesday, they will send Josh Winckowski to the mound looking to get a second straight win as they try and stay in the middle of the wild card race in the American League.

The Guardians will be looking to even the series as they try and stay ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central standings.

The Guardians are now just a half-game up on Chicago and could fall behind with a loss on Tuesday.

They are also tied with the Red Sox at three games back of the Mariners for the last wild card spot in the American League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

