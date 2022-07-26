How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The White Sox are third in the majors with a .256 batting average.

The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (423 total).

The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .304 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.

Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 53rd.

Vaughn is hitting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn is 98th in home runs in baseball and 43rd in RBI.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .310 batting average.

A.J. Pollock is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .290 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally ranks fifth.

Charlie Blackmon has 96 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Among all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 40th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.311/.415 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

White Sox and Rockies Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Twins W 11-0 Away 7/22/2022 Guardians L 8-2 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 7/24/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rockies - Away 7/27/2022 Rockies - Away 7/29/2022 Athletics - Home 7/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/31/2022 Athletics - Home 8/1/2022 Royals - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Pirates L 8-3 Home 7/22/2022 Brewers L 6-5 Away 7/23/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers - Home

