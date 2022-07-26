How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The White Sox are third in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (423 total).
- The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .304 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 53rd.
- Vaughn is hitting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn is 98th in home runs in baseball and 43rd in RBI.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .310 batting average.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .290 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally ranks fifth.
- Charlie Blackmon has 96 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 40th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.311/.415 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
White Sox and Rockies Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Twins
W 11-0
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
