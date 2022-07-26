How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are third in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (423 total).
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .304 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 53rd.
  • Vaughn is hitting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn is 98th in home runs in baseball and 43rd in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .310 batting average.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .290 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally ranks fifth.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 96 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 40th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.311/.415 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

White Sox and Rockies Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Twins

W 11-0

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago