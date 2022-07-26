How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Oller gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland Coliseum against Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (429 total).

The Astros are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .213.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 329 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has put up a team-best batting average of .307.

Including all major league hitters, Alvarez is 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is batting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker is 23rd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.

Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .245 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.

In all of baseball, Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 81st in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 68 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Andrus is currently 184th in homers and 204th in RBI in the major leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 41.

Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away

