How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Oller gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland Coliseum against Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
  • The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (429 total).
  • The Astros are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .213.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 329 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has put up a team-best batting average of .307.
  • Including all major league hitters, Alvarez is 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker is 23rd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .245 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 40 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 81st in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 68 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.
  • Andrus is currently 184th in homers and 204th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 41.
  • Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

L 7-2

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
