How to Watch Astros at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Athletics go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host the Astros in the second of a three-game series

The Oakland Athletics won for the fourth time in six games after the All-Star break on Monday when they beat the streaking Houston Astros 7-5.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Athletics are now in a position to win their third straight series and knock off the Astros for the second time in the last two weeks.

The A's ended the first half of the year winning two of three from the first-place Astros in Houston and are looking to do the same in Oakland.

The Astros came into the series red-hot after sweeping the Yankees in a doubleheader and then sweeping a three-game series from the Mariners.

Unfortunately, they couldn't keep it up against the last place A's and are now trying to get back in the win column on Tuesday and even the series.

They will send Luis Garcia to the mound on Tuesday looking to get that win. Garcia is 8-5 with a 3.65 ERA on the season.

The Astros have played well with Garcia on the mound as they have won his last six starts and will be looking to extend that streak on Tuesday.

