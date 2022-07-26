How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will attempt to defeat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Yankees are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .294, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 37 and runs batted in with 81.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him second.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Rizzo is 11th in home runs and 21st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 52 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .274 this season with a team-high 25 home runs and 82 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Lindor has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .427 on the year.
  • Overall, Lindor is 33rd in home runs and seventh in RBI this year.
  • Starling Marte leads New York with a .293 batting average while slugging nine homers and driving in 41 runs.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Yankees and Mets Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

7/24/2022

Orioles

W 6-0

Away

7/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/29/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

New York Yankees at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

