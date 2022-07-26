How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will attempt to defeat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).

The Yankees are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Mets rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 447 total runs this season.

The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .294, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 37 and runs batted in with 81.

Among all batters in the majors, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him second.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks.

Rizzo is 11th in home runs and 21st in RBI in the big leagues.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 52 walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .274 this season with a team-high 25 home runs and 82 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI.

Lindor has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Overall, Lindor is 33rd in home runs and seventh in RBI this year.

Starling Marte leads New York with a .293 batting average while slugging nine homers and driving in 41 runs.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Yankees and Mets Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 7/21/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 7/22/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 7/23/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 7/24/2022 Orioles W 6-0 Away 7/26/2022 Mets - Away 7/27/2022 Mets - Away 7/28/2022 Royals - Home 7/29/2022 Royals - Home 7/30/2022 Royals - Home 7/31/2022 Royals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 7/23/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 7/24/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away 7/30/2022 Marlins - Away 7/31/2022 Marlins - Away 8/1/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.