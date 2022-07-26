Yankees at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Yankees and Mets battle in the Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Yankees and Mets both lead their divisions and both have dreams of making it to the World Series in October. Friday, they get a taste of what that might look like when they begin the two-game Subway Series at Citi Field.

How to Watch New York Yankees at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Yankees come into Tuesday's game fresh off a series win against the Orioles but have lost three of their first five games of the second half of the season.

The Yankees are still a league-best 66-31 on the season, but the Dodgers are within a half-game for the best baseball record.

They will look to get their second straight win on Tuesday as they send Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery is 3-2 with a 3.24 ERA on the season.

The Mets will counter with Taijuan Walker as they try and get their second straight win. This year, Walker has been fantastic for the Mets, going 7-2 with a 2.55 ERA.

Walker is trying to help the Mets bounce back after losing their first series of the second half of the season to the Padres over the weekend.

