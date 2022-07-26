How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Carpenter and the New York Yankees will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).

The Yankees are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Mets' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Mets have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .294, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 37 and runs batted in with 81.

Judge is first in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .218.

Rizzo is 11th in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 52 walks while hitting .286.

Gleyber Torres is batting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso is batting .274 this season with a team-high 25 home runs and 82 RBI.

Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor is batting .247 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and seventh in RBI in the major leagues.

Starling Marte is batting .293 to lead New York, while adding nine homers and 41 runs batted in this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 90 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Yankees and Mets Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 7/21/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 7/22/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 7/23/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 7/24/2022 Orioles W 6-0 Away 7/26/2022 Mets - Away 7/27/2022 Mets - Away 7/28/2022 Royals - Home 7/29/2022 Royals - Home 7/30/2022 Royals - Home 7/31/2022 Royals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 7/23/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 7/24/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away 7/30/2022 Marlins - Away 7/31/2022 Marlins - Away 8/1/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.