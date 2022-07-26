How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs home to score on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (not pictured) sixth inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Carpenter and the New York Yankees will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (520 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Yankees are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Mets' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .294, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 37 and runs batted in with 81.
  • Judge is first in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .218.
  • Rizzo is 11th in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 52 walks while hitting .286.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso is batting .274 this season with a team-high 25 home runs and 82 RBI.
  • Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .247 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
  • Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and seventh in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Starling Marte is batting .293 to lead New York, while adding nine homers and 41 runs batted in this season.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 90 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Yankees and Mets Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

7/24/2022

Orioles

W 6-0

Away

7/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/29/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/30/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/31/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/1/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

New York Yankees at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
