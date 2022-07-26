How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Oller will be starting for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 429, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros are 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .213.
- The Athletics have scored 329 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has put up a team-best batting average of .307.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him eighth.
- Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .249.
- Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs in baseball and ninth in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .241.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.245) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 81st in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 68 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.
- Andrus is 184th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 204th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (12) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .227.
- Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .406 on the year.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
W 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Tigers
L 7-2
Home
7/21/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
7/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
