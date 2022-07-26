How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Oller will be starting for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 429, 4.5 per game.

The Astros are 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .213.

The Athletics have scored 329 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has put up a team-best batting average of .307.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him eighth.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .249.

Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs in baseball and ninth in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .241.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.245) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 83rd in home runs and 81st in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 68 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Andrus is 184th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 204th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (12) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .227.

Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away

