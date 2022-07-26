How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and Rhys Hoskins will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
  • The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (466 total).
  • The Braves' .312 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 444 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley paces the Braves with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .292.
  • Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Matt Olson has collected 63 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Of all major league hitters, Olson ranks 24th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .287.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .225.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .202 this season with a team-high 30 home runs and 59 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Schwarber is second in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Hoskins has 85 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Hoskins is 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.326/.395.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.287) this season while adding six home runs and 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

7/22/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

7/25/2022

Phillies

L 6-4

Away

7/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
