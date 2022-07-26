How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and Rhys Hoskins will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (466 total).

The Braves' .312 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored 444 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Riley paces the Braves with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .292.

Riley is third in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Matt Olson has collected 63 runs batted in to lead his team.

Of all major league hitters, Olson ranks 24th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .287.

Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .225.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .202 this season with a team-high 30 home runs and 59 RBI.

In all of baseball, Schwarber is second in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Hoskins has 85 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Hoskins is 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

J.T. Realmuto has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.326/.395.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.287) this season while adding six home runs and 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 7/22/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 7/25/2022 Phillies L 6-4 Away 7/26/2022 Phillies - Away 7/27/2022 Phillies - Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/2/2022 Phillies - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves W 6-4 Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away 7/31/2022 Pirates - Away

