How to Watch Pirates vs. Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Pirates vs. Cubs: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

After a close game on Monday, the Pirates and Cubs play the second game of their two-game mid-week series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Will Tuesday's MLB slate get started with another close divisional game? In a getaway day matinee on Tuesday, National League Central foes the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs meet for the second game of a two-game series.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Monday's game, the Cubs came away with a 3-2 win. That win was the Cubs' fifth in a row. 

The game was decided late, with shortstop Nico Hoerner delivering a go-ahead double in the eighth inning as part of a 2-for-3, 2 RBI day.

Hoerner has been one of the Cubs' hottest hitters lately. He's batting .325 over his last 10 games and he's joined by right fielder Nelson Velazquez, who is batting .294 with three home runs and seven RBIs over that same span.

The Pirates still lead the season series, though, 8-6. At Wrigley Field alone, they're 4-3 this season.

Tuesday's pitching matchup features a pair of righties. Bryse Wilson will go for the Pirates, and Keegan Thompson of the Cubs'll oppose him.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 2:00 on MLB Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

