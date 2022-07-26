How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Bryse Wilson, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Cubs rank 18th in runs scored with 414, 4.3 per game.
  • The Cubs are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 349 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Happ's home runs rank him 113th in baseball, and he ranks 67th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.
  • Contreras is 49th in homers and 111th in RBI in the majors.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .303.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 17 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 47.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 15, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally ranks 157th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 85 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 251st in home runs and 179th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 32 while batting .236 with 10 home runs.
  • Ben Gamel has 48 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

W 6-2

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/31/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

L 6-5

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/31/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
