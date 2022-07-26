How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Jakob Junis on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 403, 4.2 per game.

The Diamondbacks' .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.

The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 450 total runs this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker has managed a team-high 22 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.

Walker's home runs rank him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 51st in RBI.

Ketel Marte's .271 batting average leads his team.

Marte is 111th in homers and 133rd in RBI so far this season.

Daulton Varsho has a team-high 47 runs batted in.

Josh Rojas is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 57th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 39 runs batted in this season.

Estrada is 111th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 86th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .506.

Mike Yastrzemski has 65 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Diamondbacks and Giants Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants - Home 7/26/2022 Giants - Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home

