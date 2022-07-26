How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Jakob Junis on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 403, 4.2 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks' .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 450 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker has managed a team-high 22 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
  • Walker's home runs rank him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 51st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .271 batting average leads his team.
  • Marte is 111th in homers and 133rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has a team-high 47 runs batted in.
  • Josh Rojas is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 57th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada is 111th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 86th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .506.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 65 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Diamondbacks and Giants Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Nationals

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/29/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_18739965
Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

By Brandon Rush40 minutes ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago