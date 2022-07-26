How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Jakob Junis on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 403, 4.2 per game.
- The Diamondbacks' .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 450 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker has managed a team-high 22 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
- Walker's home runs rank him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 51st in RBI.
- Ketel Marte's .271 batting average leads his team.
- Marte is 111th in homers and 133rd in RBI so far this season.
- Daulton Varsho has a team-high 47 runs batted in.
- Josh Rojas is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 57th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
- Estrada is 111th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 86th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .506.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 65 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
Diamondbacks and Giants Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
7/17/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
7/22/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Home
7/23/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
7/24/2022
Nationals
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/26/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/29/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/30/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/31/2022
Braves
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
L 7-4
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
