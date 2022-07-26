Skip to main content

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks go for their second straight win  as they host the Giants in the second game of a three-game series

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued their good play since the All-Star break on Monday when they shut out the San Francisco Giants 7-0.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Diamondbacks have now won three of four to begin the second half and will be looking to clinch a series win against the Giants with a win on Tuesday.

Monday, the Diamondbacks got a great pitching performance from Merrill Kelly as he went eight innings of shut-out ball to collect his 10th win of the year.

The Giants' bats were quieted on Monday as they remained winless since the All-Star break going 0-5.

It has been a rough stretch for the Giants as they have fallen back to .500 at 48-48 on the season.

They are slowly slipping out of playoff contention and need to turn things around soon.

Tuesday they hope it starts with a win against the Diamondbacks as they try and even the series.

They will send Carlos Rodon to the mound looking to get that win. Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.95 ERA in his first season with the Giants since coming over from the White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
