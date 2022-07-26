How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Diamondbacks go for their second straight win as they host the Giants in the second game of a three-game series

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued their good play since the All-Star break on Monday when they shut out the San Francisco Giants 7-0.

The Diamondbacks have now won three of four to begin the second half and will be looking to clinch a series win against the Giants with a win on Tuesday.

Monday, the Diamondbacks got a great pitching performance from Merrill Kelly as he went eight innings of shut-out ball to collect his 10th win of the year.

The Giants' bats were quieted on Monday as they remained winless since the All-Star break going 0-5.

It has been a rough stretch for the Giants as they have fallen back to .500 at 48-48 on the season.

They are slowly slipping out of playoff contention and need to turn things around soon.

Tuesday they hope it starts with a win against the Diamondbacks as they try and even the series.

They will send Carlos Rodon to the mound looking to get that win. Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.95 ERA in his first season with the Giants since coming over from the White Sox.

