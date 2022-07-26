How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners will aim to out-hit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 430 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 33rd in homers and 31st in RBI.
  • Ty France's .306 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • France ranks 69th in homers in baseball and 40th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.
  • Seager's home run total places him ninth in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Semien has 92 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
  • Overall, Semien ranks 57th in homers and 56th in RBI this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

W 11-8

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

By Alex Barth19 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18739965
Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
8d7f6ffdc3a16be3f52f2e3120ac275684720f4c3f5d86d7649df764b8f13129._RI_V_TTW_
entertainment

How to Watch Rise of the Monster Hammerheads Special

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run as the ball gets past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago