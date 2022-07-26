How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners will aim to out-hit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 430 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 33rd in homers and 31st in RBI.

Ty France's .306 batting average is a team-high mark.

France ranks 69th in homers in baseball and 40th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.

Seager's home run total places him ninth in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Semien has 92 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Overall, Semien ranks 57th in homers and 56th in RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics L 5-4 Away 7/23/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Athletics W 11-8 Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away 7/28/2022 Angels - Away 7/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/30/2022 Angels - Away

