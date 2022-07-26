How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners will aim to out-hit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.
- The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored 430 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez has a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
- In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 33rd in homers and 31st in RBI.
- Ty France's .306 batting average is a team-high mark.
- France ranks 69th in homers in baseball and 40th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
- Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.
- Seager's home run total places him ninth in MLB, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
- Semien has 92 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Overall, Semien ranks 57th in homers and 56th in RBI this year.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
7/21/2022
Marlins
W 8-0
Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
W 11-8
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/30/2022
Angels
-
Away
