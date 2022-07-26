How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.
- The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 430 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez has posted a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally places him 31st.
- Ty France is batting .306 to lead the lineup.
- France ranks 69th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.
- J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
- Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 16 home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Seager's home run total ranks ninth and his RBI tally ranks 28th.
- Semien has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .406 on the year.
- Semien is currently 57th in homers and 56th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
L 8-5
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
7/21/2022
Marlins
W 8-0
Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
W 11-8
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/30/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
25
2022
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)