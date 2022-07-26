How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 430 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has posted a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally places him 31st.
  • Ty France is batting .306 to lead the lineup.
  • France ranks 69th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.
  • Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 16 home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Seager's home run total ranks ninth and his RBI tally ranks 28th.
  • Semien has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .406 on the year.
  • Semien is currently 57th in homers and 56th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

L 8-5

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

W 11-8

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
