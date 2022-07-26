How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier will square off against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Mariners rank 23rd in runs scored with 393, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners rank 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 430 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has posted a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 33rd, and his RBI tally places him 31st.

Ty France is batting .306 to lead the lineup.

France ranks 69th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.

Eugenio Suarez has launched a team-high 16 home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 23 home runs this season. He's batting .250 with 53 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Seager's home run total ranks ninth and his RBI tally ranks 28th.

Semien has collected 92 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .406 on the year.

Semien is currently 57th in homers and 56th in RBI in the major leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (58) this season. He has a .248 batting average and a .460 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.269) this season while adding 13 home runs and 40 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros L 8-5 Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away 7/30/2022 Astros - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics L 5-4 Away 7/23/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Athletics W 11-8 Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away 7/28/2022 Angels - Away 7/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/30/2022 Angels - Away

