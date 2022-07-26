How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

The Mariners will look to return to their winning ways on Monday when they host the Texas Rangers for the opening game of a three-game series.

Prior to this past weekend, the Mariners had been arguably the hottest team in baseball. However, they hit a bit of a speed bump, but still hold a Wild Card spot and will look to get back in the win column Monday against the division rival Rangers in Seattle.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Despite getting swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend, the Mariners are still 7-3 in their last 10 games. Their recent run has catapulted them up the standings and they come into Monday with a 51-45 record. That has them in the third and final American League Wild Card spot, 1.5 games back of the Rays and two games up on the Guardians.

That run for the Mariners included a four-game sweep of the Rangers last week. Seattle's pitching staff was dominant in those games, allowing 12 runs total over the four games, while the offense scored 23 runs.

The Rangers will send Glenn Otto to the mound. He is 4-6 on the season with a 5.40 ERA. Chris Flexen gets the nod for the Mariners. He is 6-8 with a 3.79 ERA.

