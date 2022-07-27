How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (450 total runs).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 410 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 51 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 96th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada's .258 batting average leads his team.

Estrada ranks 113th in homers and 88th in RBI so far this year.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker is batting .202 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 49 RBI.

Walker's home run total places him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 43rd in RBI.

Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.

Marte is currently 113th in homers and 136th in RBI in the big leagues.

Daulton Varsho has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Josh Rojas has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants W 7-0 Home 7/26/2022 Giants - Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away 8/1/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.