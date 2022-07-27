How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (450 total runs).
  • The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 410 (4.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 51 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 96th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Thairo Estrada's .258 batting average leads his team.
  • Estrada ranks 113th in homers and 88th in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .233 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker is batting .202 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 49 RBI.
  • Walker's home run total places him 11th in MLB, and he ranks 43rd in RBI.
  • Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .267 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 34 runs.
  • Marte is currently 113th in homers and 136th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • Josh Rojas has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Nationals

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Giants

W 7-0

Home

7/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/29/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop David Villar (70) is run down by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Club America
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Club América: Live Stream Liga MX

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) knocks down a ball against New York Red Bulls during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush17 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18735804
Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

By Ben Macaluso40 minutes ago