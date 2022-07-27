How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (453 total, 4.7 per game).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 417 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has a team-best 53 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs rank him 47th in MLB, and he ranks 26th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .255 batting average paces his team.

Estrada is 113th in homers and 90th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .231 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (23) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .204.

Walker is ninth in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .267 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Marte is 113th in homers and 124th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

David Peralta is batting .247 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-0 Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home 7/30/2022 Cubs - Home 7/31/2022 Cubs - Home 8/1/2022 Dodgers - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Home 7/23/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Nationals L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Giants W 7-0 Home 7/26/2022 Giants W 7-3 Home 7/27/2022 Giants - Home 7/29/2022 Braves - Away 7/30/2022 Braves - Away 7/31/2022 Braves - Away 8/1/2022 Guardians - Away 8/2/2022 Guardians - Away

