How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (453 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Giants' .318 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 417 (4.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-best 53 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 47th in MLB, and he ranks 26th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .255 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada is 113th in homers and 90th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .231 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (23) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .204.
  • Walker is ninth in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ketel Marte's batting average of .267 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Marte is 113th in homers and 124th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .247 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-0

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-3

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/31/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Home

7/23/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Nationals

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Giants

W 7-0

Home

7/26/2022

Giants

W 7-3

Home

7/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/29/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

How To Watch

July
27
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
