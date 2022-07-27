How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and Kyle Schwarber are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 12:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (472 total runs).
- The Braves are 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Phillies have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley has a team-best batting average of .295, while leading the Braves in long balls with 28.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Riley's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him ninth.
- Matt Olson has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 65 RBI.
- Olson is 19th in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.
- Dansby Swanson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .291.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (31) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .203.
- Among all batters in the majors, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 15th.
- Rhys Hoskins has 86 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
- Hoskins is currently 19th in homers and 63rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- J.T. Realmuto has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.328/.405.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .290. He's also hit six home runs with 37 RBI.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
7/24/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
7/25/2022
Phillies
L 6-4
Away
7/26/2022
Phillies
W 6-3
Away
7/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/31/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/2/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/3/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
L 15-2
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
L 6-2
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
W 6-4
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/31/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/2/2022
Braves
-
Away
