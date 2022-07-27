How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and Kyle Schwarber are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (472 total runs).
  • The Braves are 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored 447 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley has a team-best batting average of .295, while leading the Braves in long balls with 28.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Riley's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him ninth.
  • Matt Olson has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 65 RBI.
  • Olson is 19th in home runs and eighth in RBI so far this year.
  • Dansby Swanson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .291.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (31) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .203.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Schwarber's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is 15th.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 86 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
  • Hoskins is currently 19th in homers and 63rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 76 hits this season and a slash line of .254/.328/.405.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .290. He's also hit six home runs with 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

7/25/2022

Phillies

L 6-4

Away

7/26/2022

Phillies

W 6-3

Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/2/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/3/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

W 6-4

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/31/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/2/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
