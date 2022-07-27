How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in runs scored with 446, 4.6 per game.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Guardians rank 17th in the league with 422 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Xander Bogaerts has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .317.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Bogaerts' home runs place him 163rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 90th.
- Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
- Verdugo is 184th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this year.
- J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .299.
- Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.
- Ramirez's home run total puts him 20th in the big leagues, and he ranks third in RBI.
- Amed Rosario is batting .295 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Rosario is currently 248th in homers and 138th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Kwan has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- Josh Naylor has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .500 on the year.
Red Sox and Guardians Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 28-5
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-4
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Home
7/27/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Astros
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
W 7-4
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
L 6-3
Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
W 8-3
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/30/2022
Rays
-
Away
7/31/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)