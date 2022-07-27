How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.

The Red Sox rank 11th in runs scored with 446, 4.6 per game.

The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Guardians rank 17th in the league with 422 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .317.

Of all hitters in baseball, Bogaerts' home runs place him 163rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 90th.

Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.

Verdugo is 184th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this year.

J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .299.

Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.

Ramirez's home run total puts him 20th in the big leagues, and he ranks third in RBI.

Amed Rosario is batting .295 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Rosario is currently 248th in homers and 138th in RBI in the major leagues.

Kwan has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Josh Naylor has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

