How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The Red Sox rank 11th in runs scored with 446, 4.6 per game.
  • The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians rank 17th in the league with 422 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .317.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Bogaerts' home runs place him 163rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 90th.
  • Verdugo has 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
  • Verdugo is 184th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this year.
  • J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .299.
  • Christian Vazquez is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.
  • Ramirez's home run total puts him 20th in the big leagues, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario is batting .295 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Rosario is currently 248th in homers and 138th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Kwan has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
  • Josh Naylor has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .500 on the year.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

