How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves and Phillies play in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in an exciting NL East rivalry showdown.

The Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to even their three-game series.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV:

The Braves had dropped their last game of the series to the Angels and then lost the opener to the Phillies, but bounced back with a much-needed win on Tuesday.

The Braves now go for their fourth straight series victory when they send Charlie Morton to the mound. Morton is 5-4 with a 4.20 ERA on the season.

The Phillies will counter with Kyle Gibson as they try and get a huge series win against the Braves. Gibson is 5-4 with a 4.69 ERA on the season.

The Phillies were coming off getting swept by the lowly Cubs but are now in a position to gain another game on the Braves who are in front of them in the NL East.

The Phillies will hit the road for six straight after this game against the Pirates and Braves and need to get a big home win in the last game of their six-game home stand.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
