Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (425 total).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 448.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is hitting .300 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 51st.
  • Vaughn is batting .292 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 98th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .308 batting average.
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .287.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.
  • Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.310/.413 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .377 on the year.

White Sox and Rockies Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

8/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

L 10-9

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on an RBI single hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on an RBI single hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18750292
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

By Nick Crain38 minutes ago
USATSI_18750269
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Nick Crain38 minutes ago
USATSI_18750260
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondback

By Alex Barth38 minutes ago