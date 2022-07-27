Jul 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with third base coach Stu Cole (39) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The White Sox are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (425 total).

The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 448.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is hitting .300 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Among all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 51st.

Vaughn is batting .292 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 98th in homers and 44th in RBI.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .308 batting average.

A.J. Pollock is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .287.

In all of the major leagues, Cron is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.310/.413 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .377 on the year.

White Sox and Rockies Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Guardians L 8-2 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 7/24/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Home 7/26/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Away 7/27/2022 Rockies - Away 7/29/2022 Athletics - Home 7/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/31/2022 Athletics - Home 8/1/2022 Royals - Home 8/2/2022 Royals - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Brewers L 6-5 Away 7/23/2022 Brewers L 9-4 Away 7/24/2022 Brewers L 10-9 Away 7/25/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/31/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/1/2022 Padres - Away

