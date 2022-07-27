Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Antonio Senzatela gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (425 total).
- The White Sox rank 18th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 448.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is hitting .300 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd, and his RBI tally places him 51st.
- Vaughn is batting .292 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Of all MLB hitters, Vaughn ranks 98th in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .308 batting average.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .287.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .274 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.
- Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .261/.310/.413 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .363. He's slugging .377 on the year.
White Sox and Rockies Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
