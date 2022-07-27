How to Watch White Sox vs. Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The White Sox continue their West Coast road trip on Wednesday, when they play their second of two games at Coors Field against the Rockies.

With a win on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox climbed back over .500. Now winners of seven of their last 10, they'll look to keep building on that momentum as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Wednesday night in the second game of a two-game series.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The White Sox picked up a win in a low-scoring game in the series opener, coming away with a 2-1 victory. Second baseman Yoan Moncada delivered the deciding hit, an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Despite the loss, Colorado pitched well. The Rockies' staff allowed just nine hits over nine innings while recording 10 strikeouts.

With the win, the Rockies improved to 49-48 on the season. They enter Wednesday three games back of the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

As they look to continue to close that gap, they'll send righty Lucas Giolito to the mound on Wednesday. He'll be opposed by righty Antonio Senzatela from Colorado.

With it being a getaway day, first pitch from Coors Field is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 3:00 on ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1.

