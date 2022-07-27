How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario and Jackie Bradley Jr. will hit the field when the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Red Sox's .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (446 total runs).

The Red Sox's .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Guardians' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 422 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .317 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.

Of all hitters in baseball, Bogaerts' home runs rank him 163rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 90th.

Alex Verdugo is batting .262 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Verdugo ranks 184th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .299.

Christian Vazquez has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .277.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.

Among all batters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally ranks third.

Rosario has collected 108 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Rosario ranks 248th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 138th in RBI.

Steven Kwan has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Josh Naylor is batting .280 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays L 8-4 Home 7/25/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 7/26/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home 7/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/31/2022 Brewers - Home 8/1/2022 Astros - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox L 6-3 Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox W 8-3 Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away 7/30/2022 Rays - Away 7/31/2022 Rays - Away 8/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

