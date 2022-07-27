How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario and Jackie Bradley Jr. will hit the field when the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox's .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (446 total runs).
  • The Red Sox's .317 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Guardians' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 422 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts is hitting .317 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Bogaerts' home runs rank him 163rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 90th.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .262 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Verdugo ranks 184th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .299.
  • Christian Vazquez has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .277.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 79.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Ramirez's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Rosario has collected 108 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .410 on the year.
  • Rosario ranks 248th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 138th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
  • Josh Naylor is batting .280 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Red Sox and Guardians Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-4

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

L 6-3

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

W 8-3

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

7/31/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18749608
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
USATSI_18749709
MLB

How to Watch Yankees vs. Mets: Stream MLB Subway Series Live

By Alex Barth10 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago