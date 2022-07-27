Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday at Coors Field.
White Sox vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
White Sox vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (425 total).
- The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 448 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .300 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .385.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 83rd in home runs and 51st in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .292 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Vaughn is 98th in homers and 44th in RBI in the majors.
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox's lineup with a .308 batting average.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season while batting .287.
- Cron is 13th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .472 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 38th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 16th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 89 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.310/.413.
- Connor Joe is batting .257 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
White Sox and Rockies Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/1/2022
Royals
-
Home
8/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
L 10-9
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/1/2022
Padres
-
Away
