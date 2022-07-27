How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox

The slumping Red Sox look for second win since All-Star break against surging Guardians on Wednesday.

Trailing the American League central division-leading Twins by two-and-a-half games, the Guardians continue their road trip for game three of a four-game series against the Red Sox. The Red Sox are back to .500 for the first time since June 5 mired in a dreadful 4-15 run since July 11.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Match Date: July 27, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.30 ERA) gets the start for the Red Sox looking for his first win since returning from the injured list with a back issue.

Eovaldi has not made it past the fifth inning in either of his two starts since returning to the rotation and was shelled for nine earned runs in two-and-two-thirds innings in Friday night's 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.75 ERA) to the mound looking for his fourth win in as many starts giving up only six earned runs in his last three starts.

Quantrill pitched five innings allowing two earned runs to the Red Sox at Progressive Field back on June 24.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts is sixth in Major League Baseball with a .317 batting average and went 3-for-4 in yesterday’s loss to the Guardians.

The Red Sox lead the season series 4-1 so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.