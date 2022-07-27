How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick ready for the second of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 434, 4.5 per game.
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 336 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .304.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker is 23rd in home runs in MLB and eighth in RBI.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.245) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Murphy is 81st in home runs and 80th in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .236 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
  • Overall, Andrus is 183rd in homers and 186th in RBI this year.
  • Ramon Laureano has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .208 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

W 8-5

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

L 11-8

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

W 7-5

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/31/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/2/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
