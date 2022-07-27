How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Jul 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (right) after the win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick ready for the second of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 434, 4.5 per game.

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 336 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .304.

Alvarez's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is seventh in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker is 23rd in home runs in MLB and eighth in RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.245) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

In all of MLB, Murphy is 81st in home runs and 80th in RBI.

Andrus is batting .236 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Overall, Andrus is 183rd in homers and 186th in RBI this year.

Ramon Laureano has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Tony Kemp is batting .208 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners W 8-5 Away 7/25/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home 7/30/2022 Mariners - Home 7/31/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Rangers L 11-8 Home 7/25/2022 Astros W 7-5 Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away 7/30/2022 White Sox - Away 7/31/2022 White Sox - Away 8/2/2022 Angels - Away

