How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick ready for the second of a three-game series against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 434, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 336 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .304.
- Alvarez's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
- Tucker is 23rd in home runs in MLB and eighth in RBI.
- Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
- Alex Bregman is batting .238 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.245) this season while adding 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Murphy is 81st in home runs and 80th in RBI.
- Andrus is batting .236 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
- Overall, Andrus is 183rd in homers and 186th in RBI this year.
- Ramon Laureano has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .208 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
W 8-5
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/21/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
7/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
L 11-8
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
W 7-5
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/31/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/2/2022
Angels
-
Away
